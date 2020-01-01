Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Kirin 820 +59%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1533
Kirin 820 +66%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
Kirin 820 +68%
378589
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|-
