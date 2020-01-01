Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 712
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 228K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712
409
Kirin 9000 +153%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712
1517
Kirin 9000 +145%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712
228816
Kirin 9000 +196%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 550 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 128 384
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 712
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 712
4. Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
5. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
7. Samsung Exynos 990 or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
8. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Kirin 9000
9. Apple A14 Bionic or HiSilicon Kirin 9000
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or HiSilicon Kirin 9000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 712, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish