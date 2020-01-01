Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 228K vs 173K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +19%
409
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +17%
1517
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +32%
228816
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 550 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site -

