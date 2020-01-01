Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Performs 12% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 225K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +4%
409
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +10%
1533
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
Kirin 970 +4%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
24 (50%)
24 (50%)
Total votes: 48
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or HiSilicon Kirin 970