Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Kirin 980 +70%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1533
Kirin 980 +62%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
Kirin 980 +79%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
