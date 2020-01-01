Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Kirin 990 (4G) +84%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1533
Kirin 990 (4G) +101%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
Kirin 990 (4G) +93%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
