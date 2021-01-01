Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Dimensity 1000

Snapdragon 712
VS
Dimensity 1000
Snapdragon 712
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 266K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712
266831
Dimensity 1000 +67%
445954
CPU 76184 141266
GPU 68309 146104
Memory 53104 84463
UX 67403 69537
Total score 266831 445954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 550 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM712 MT6889
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

