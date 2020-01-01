Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Dimensity 800

Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 712
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 225K
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712
1533
Dimensity 800 +44%
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712
225395
Dimensity 800 +43%
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 550 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2019 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Snapdragon 712 or ask any questions
