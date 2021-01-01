Snapdragon 712 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 221K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|73254
|-
|GPU
|61429
|-
|Memory
|48586
|-
|UX
|44344
|-
|Total score
|221883
|480083
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
394
Dimensity 900 +84%
725
Multi-Core Score
1488
Dimensity 900 +43%
2123
|Image compression
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|478.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|47 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
Cast your vote
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7