Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 266K vs 123K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|76184
|38954
|GPU
|68309
|16847
|Memory
|53104
|26654
|UX
|67403
|40547
|Total score
|266831
|123795
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +132%
409
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +52%
1523
1003
|Image compression
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.4 images/s
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.1 words/s
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|478.3 Krows/s
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|47 FPS
[Low]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM712
|MT6765G
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4