Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G35

Snapdragon 712
VS
Helio G35
Snapdragon 712
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 266K vs 123K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712 +116%
266831
Helio G35
123795
CPU 76184 38954
GPU 68309 16847
Memory 53104 26654
UX 67403 40547
Total score 266831 123795
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +132%
409
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +52%
1523
Helio G35
1003
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.4 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 22.2 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 550 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM712 MT6765G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 712, or ask any questions
