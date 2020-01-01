Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 196K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Announced 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +12%
409
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +20%
1533
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +15%
225395
196665
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
