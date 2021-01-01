Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 712
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 712
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 223K vs 192K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712 +16%
223795
Helio G88
192977
CPU 73254 74619
GPU 61429 33985
Memory 48586 42103
UX 44344 43577
Total score 223795 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +19%
397
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +15%
1484
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 550 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

