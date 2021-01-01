Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 712
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 712
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 266K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712
266831
Helio G96 +30%
346649
CPU 76184 92742
GPU 68309 95976
Memory 53104 57726
UX 67403 98195
Total score 266831 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 712
409
Helio G96 +24%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712
1523
Helio G96 +9%
1657
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 550 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 712
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or Snapdragon 712
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 712
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
5. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Helio G96
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or MediaTek Helio G96
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 or MediaTek Helio G96
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or MediaTek Helio G96
10. MediaTek Helio G88 or Helio G96

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 712, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish