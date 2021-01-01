Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 266K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|76184
|92742
|GPU
|68309
|95976
|Memory
|53104
|57726
|UX
|67403
|98195
|Total score
|266831
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
409
Helio G96 +24%
509
Multi-Core Score
1523
Helio G96 +9%
1657
|Image compression
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|478.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|47 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
