Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 377K vs 287K
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|76057
|103872
|GPU
|82641
|84760
|Memory
|47941
|85275
|UX
|80148
|100549
|Total score
|287141
|377891
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
406
Helio G99 +38%
562
Multi-Core Score
1507
Helio G99 +22%
1846
|Image compression
|94.2 Mpixels/s
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.7 images/s
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26 words/s
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|21.1 images/s
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.6 images/s
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.78 Mnodes/s
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|465.4 Krows/s
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|652
|1363
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|47 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|278 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|MT6789
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
