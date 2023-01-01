Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 712
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 712
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 377K vs 287K
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712
287141
Helio G99 +32%
377891
CPU 76057 103872
GPU 82641 84760
Memory 47941 85275
UX 80148 100549
Total score 287141 377891
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 712
406
Helio G99 +38%
562
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712
1507
Helio G99 +22%
1846
Image compression 94.2 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.7 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 26 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 21.1 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 11.6 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.78 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 465.4 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 712
652
Helio G99 +109%
1363
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 8 FPS
Score 652 1363

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 384 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 278 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 MT6789
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 712, or ask any questions
