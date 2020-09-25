Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Helio P65 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 185K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +17%
409
Helio P65
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +20%
1533
Helio P65
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +21%
225395
Helio P65
185658

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 550 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P65 and Snapdragon 712 or ask any questions
True information 100% verified 19 July 2020 10:48
The helio p65 has chipset that has not up to the mark that it has the issue of internet network stability that when you browse or playing ganes the internet goes offline or go slow thats why the snapdragon 712 I reccon you to choose that is best.
0 Reply
Raj 25 September 2020 04:57
Yes Samsung A31 has got that problem because of p65, network stability is highly erratic,
+4 Reply
