Snapdragon 712 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~76%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +3%
409
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +2%
1533
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +2%
225395
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
Cast your vote
20 (58.8%)
14 (41.2%)
Total votes: 34
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs MediaTek Helio P90
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs MediaTek Helio P90
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs MediaTek Helio P90