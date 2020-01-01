Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 88K
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +154%
225395
Snapdragon 439
88825

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 550 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Modem X15 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Announced February 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM712 SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

