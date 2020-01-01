Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 149K
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +60%
409
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +22%
1533
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +50%
225395
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM712
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460