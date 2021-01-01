Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 225K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|73254
|-
|GPU
|61429
|-
|Memory
|48586
|-
|UX
|44344
|-
|Total score
|225094
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
402
Multi-Core Score
1516
|Image compression
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|478.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|47 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM712
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
