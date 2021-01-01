Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 101K
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|73254
|39666
|GPU
|61429
|11126
|Memory
|48586
|27970
|UX
|44344
|20189
|Total score
|221883
|101191
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +130%
394
171
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712 +46%
1488
1021
|Image compression
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.4 images/s
|9.85 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.1 words/s
|18.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|12.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|6.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|478.3 Krows/s
|366.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|47 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 625
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5