We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 101K
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Snapdragon 625

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712 +119%
221883
Snapdragon 625
101191
CPU 73254 39666
GPU 61429 11126
Memory 48586 27970
UX 44344 20189
Total score 221883 101191
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s 75.05 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.4 images/s 9.85 images/s
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s 18.85 words/s
Machine learning 22.2 images/s 12.55 images/s
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s 6.1 images/s
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s 1.4 Mnodes/s
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s 366.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 550 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

