Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 120K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +55%
409
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +44%
1533
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +87%
225395
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
