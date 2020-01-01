Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 179K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +30%
409
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +9%
1533
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +26%
225395
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460