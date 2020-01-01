Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 712
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 146K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +54%
225395
Snapdragon 665
146210

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 550 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
107 (50.2%)
106 (49.8%)
Total votes: 213

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 712 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish