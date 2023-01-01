Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 680

Snapdragon 712
VS
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 287K vs 271K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712 +6%
287141
Snapdragon 680
271775
CPU 76057 80369
GPU 82641 49250
Memory 47941 63380
UX 80148 76547
Total score 287141 271775
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 94.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 26 words/s -
Machine learning 21.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.78 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 465.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Score 652 441

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 384 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM712 SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
91 (68.9%)
41 (31.1%)
Total votes: 132

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G80 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
2. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
5. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
6. MediaTek Helio G85 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
7. MediaTek Helio G99 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
8. MediaTek Helio G99 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
9. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
10. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 712, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский