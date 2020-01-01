Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 690 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 690

Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 712
VS
Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 225K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712
225395
Snapdragon 690 +43%
323200

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 690

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 619L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 550 MHz -
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 692
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 SM6350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (20.7%)
23 (79.3%)
Total votes: 29

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 712 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish