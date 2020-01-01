Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Snapdragon 690 +53%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1533
Snapdragon 690 +19%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
Snapdragon 690 +43%
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM712
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
