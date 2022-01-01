Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 695

Snapdragon 712
VS
Snapdragon 695
Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 287K
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 712
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712
287115
Snapdragon 695 +40%
403219
CPU 78104 127121
GPU 77679 99172
Memory 48386 63008
UX 80637 112511
Total score 287115 403219
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Score 652 1206

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Medium]		 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 47 FPS
[Low]		 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 550 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (25.9%)
20 (74.1%)
Total votes: 27

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 800U
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 712, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish