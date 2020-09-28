Snapdragon 720G vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
A10 Fusion +36%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +21%
1710
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +12%
281076
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
