We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 123% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 9 score – 629K vs 336K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
336101
A12X Bionic +87%
629438
CPU 105759 -
GPU 85686 -
Memory 52933 -
UX 90296 -
Total score 336101 629438
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G
1700
A12X Bionic +174%
4662
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 5 W 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

