Snapdragon 720G vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
69
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 123% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 9 score – 629K vs 336K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|105759
|-
|GPU
|85686
|-
|Memory
|52933
|-
|UX
|90296
|-
|Total score
|336101
|629438
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
578
A12X Bionic +96%
1131
Multi-Core Score
1700
A12X Bionic +174%
4662
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|7
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
