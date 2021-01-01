Snapdragon 720G vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Supports 207% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 281K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|99886
|173864
|GPU
|71529
|208037
|Memory
|50549
|106696
|UX
|52632
|93575
|Total score
|281236
|615796
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
572
A14 Bionic +181%
1609
Multi-Core Score
1714
A14 Bionic +126%
3872
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|1060 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
