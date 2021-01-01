Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 207% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 281K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
281236
A14 Bionic +119%
615796
CPU 99886 173864
GPU 71529 208037
Memory 50549 106696
UX 52632 93575
Total score 281236 615796

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G
572
A14 Bionic +181%
1609
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G
1714
A14 Bionic +126%
3872
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15.55 images/s 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s 95.65 words/s
Machine learning 25.5 images/s 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s 1060 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (72.7%)
9 (27.3%)
Total votes: 33

