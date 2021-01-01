Snapdragon 720G vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 336K
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|105759
|216265
|GPU
|85686
|339795
|Memory
|52933
|112472
|UX
|90296
|133063
|Total score
|336101
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
578
A15 Bionic +203%
1750
Multi-Core Score
1700
A15 Bionic +178%
4728
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
