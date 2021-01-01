Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 336K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 720G
336101
A15 Bionic +142%
812406
CPU 105759 216265
GPU 85686 339795
Memory 52933 112472
UX 90296 133063
Total score 336101 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G
578
A15 Bionic +203%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G
1700
A15 Bionic +178%
4728
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
