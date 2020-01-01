Snapdragon 720G vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 170K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +6%
577
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +69%
1710
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +65%
281076
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
Cast your vote
31 (51.7%)
29 (48.3%)
Total votes: 60
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 720G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Apple A9