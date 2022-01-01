Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Google Tensor – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 719K vs 336K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
336055
Google Tensor +114%
719786
CPU 106487 187698
GPU 84975 298218
Memory 56699 100887
UX 88110 137683
Total score 336055 719786
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 55%
Graphics test 4 FPS 37 FPS
Score 783 6203

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 128 320
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (87.5%)
2 (12.5%)
Total votes: 16

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
