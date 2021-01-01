Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 655

Snapdragon 720G
VS
Kirin 655
Snapdragon 720G
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 10.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2120 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Kirin 655

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 105759 -
GPU 85686 -
Memory 52933 -
UX 90296 -
Total score 336101 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +230%
578
Kirin 655
175
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +103%
1700
Kirin 655
837
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s 62 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15.55 images/s 8.67 images/s
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s 14 words/s
Machine learning 25.5 images/s 9.82 images/s
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s 4.12 images/s
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s 1.21 Mnodes/s
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s 300.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

