Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 658
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|105759
|-
|GPU
|85686
|-
|Memory
|52933
|-
|UX
|90296
|-
|Total score
|336101
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +199%
578
193
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +102%
1700
840
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|64.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|8.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|14.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|9.71 images/s
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|4.54 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|305.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 658
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|March 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1