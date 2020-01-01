Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 9.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +194%
571
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +94%
1728
891
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
Cast your vote
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10