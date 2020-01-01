Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 270K vs 156K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +80%
568
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +47%
1680
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +73%
270660
156816
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
