We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 281K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G
571
Kirin 9000 +81%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G
1728
Kirin 9000 +115%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G
281004
Kirin 9000 +141%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 128 384
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
