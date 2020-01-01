Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
80
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 281K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
571
Kirin 9000 +81%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1728
Kirin 9000 +115%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
Kirin 9000 +141%
677758
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|24
|Shading units
|128
|384
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
