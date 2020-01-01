Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 930
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
30
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281004
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 930
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|77 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|April 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1