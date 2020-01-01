Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 930

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 930

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 77 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 April 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

