We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 141K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Kirin 955

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G +137%
336101
Kirin 955
141517
CPU 105759 54012
GPU 85686 8135
Memory 52933 29524
UX 90296 48356
Total score 336101 141517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +66%
578
Kirin 955
348
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +55%
1700
Kirin 955
1097
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s 72.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15.55 images/s 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s 19.25 words/s
Machine learning 25.5 images/s 16.35 images/s
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s 8.98 images/s
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s 1.36 Mnodes/s
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s 366.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

