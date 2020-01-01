Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Announced 3 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 218K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Supports 107% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +52%
577
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +7%
1710
Kirin 960
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +28%
281076
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP No
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

