We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 281K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G
577
Kirin 980 +21%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G
1710
Kirin 980 +45%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G
281076
Kirin 980 +44%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 720G or ask any questions
