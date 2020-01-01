Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 281K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
Kirin 990 (4G) +30%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1710
Kirin 990 (4G) +80%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281076
Kirin 990 (4G) +54%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
