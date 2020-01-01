Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 281K
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
Kirin 990 (5G) +33%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1710
Kirin 990 (5G) +83%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281076
Kirin 990 (5G) +79%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
