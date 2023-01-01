Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 1080 VS Snapdragon 720G Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 340K

Announced 2-years and 9-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm) 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 720G 340216 Dimensity 1080 +56% 530434 CPU 106622 142334 GPU 86653 140609 Memory 53851 108237 UX 93089 139021 Total score 340216 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 573 Dimensity 1080 +44% 823 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 1705 Dimensity 1080 +35% 2309 Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.1 images/s - Speech recognition 27.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.1 images/s - Camera shooting 15.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s - SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 720G 1039 Dimensity 1080 +120% 2287 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS Score 1039 2287

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 43 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Medium] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 1 MB - Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 750 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 128 64 FLOPS 435 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X15 - 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced January 2020 October 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7125 MT6877V/TTZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site