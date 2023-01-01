Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 720G
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 720G
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 340K
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
340216
Dimensity 1080 +56%
530434
CPU 106622 142334
GPU 86653 140609
Memory 53851 108237
UX 93089 139021
Total score 340216 530434
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Score 1039 2287

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

