We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 337K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
337978
Dimensity 1300 +101%
679000
CPU 106622 177715
GPU 86653 247492
Memory 53851 121942
UX 93089 135961
Total score 337978 679000
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS
Score 1040 4609

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 MT6893Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

