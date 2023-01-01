Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 1300 VS Snapdragon 720G Dimensity 1300 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 720G 337978 Dimensity 1300 +101% 679000 CPU 106622 177715 GPU 86653 247492 Memory 53851 121942 UX 93089 135961 Total score 337978 679000 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 565 Dimensity 1300 +66% 937 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 1691 Dimensity 1300 +87% 3159 Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.1 images/s - Speech recognition 27.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.1 images/s - Camera shooting 15.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s - SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 720G 1040 Dimensity 1300 +343% 4609 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS Score 1040 4609

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 43 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Medium] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS

[High] - Device Realme 7 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 1300

CPU Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 KB L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz Execution units 2 9 Shading units 128 144 FLOPS 435 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X15 - 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2020 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7125 MT6893Z Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site