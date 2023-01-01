Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 6020

Snapdragon 720G
VS
Dimensity 6020
Snapdragon 720G
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
342520
Dimensity 6020 +3%
352744
CPU 107517 -
GPU 91014 -
Memory 53075 -
UX 89225 -
Total score 342520 352744
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1042 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 March 2023
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
