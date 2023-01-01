Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 8100 VS Snapdragon 720G Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G

Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)

Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 340K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 340K Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm) Announced 2-years and 2-months later

Announced 2-years and 2-months later 24% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2300 MHz)

24% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2300 MHz) Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 720G 340216 Dimensity 8100 +141% 819665 CPU 106622 196804 GPU 86653 313342 Memory 53851 140254 UX 93089 161901 Total score 340216 819665 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 573 Dimensity 8100 +70% 973 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 1705 Dimensity 8100 +136% 4024 Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.1 images/s - Speech recognition 27.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.1 images/s - Camera shooting 15.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s - SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 720G 1039 Dimensity 8100 +455% 5771 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS Score 1039 5771

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 43 FPS

[High] 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS

[Ultra] 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Medium] 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS

[High] 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device Realme 7 Pro

1080 x 2400 OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 750 MHz 860 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 128 - FLOPS 435 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 1866 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X15 - 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2020 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7125 MT6895Z/TCZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site