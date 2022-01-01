Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Supports 331% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1012K vs 336K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|106487
|256987
|GPU
|84975
|393810
|Memory
|56699
|186890
|UX
|88110
|179801
|Total score
|336055
|1012165
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
568
Dimensity 9000 +123%
1269
Multi-Core Score
1689
Dimensity 9000 +154%
4295
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Score
|783
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|November 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|MT6983
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
