We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 331% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1012K vs 336K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
336055
Dimensity 9000 +201%
1012165
CPU 106487 256987
GPU 84975 393810
Memory 56699 186890
UX 88110 179801
Total score 336055 1012165
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Score 783 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

