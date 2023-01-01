Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 9200

Snapdragon 720G
VS
Dimensity 9200
Snapdragon 720G
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 340K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
340216
Dimensity 9200 +238%
1150519
CPU 106622 275605
GPU 86653 436558
Memory 53851 227902
UX 93089 204053
Total score 340216 1150519
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 720G
1039
Dimensity 9200 +1065%
12109
Stability 99% 86%
Graphics test 6 FPS 72 FPS
Score 1039 12109

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 720G, or ask any questions
