Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 9200 VS Snapdragon 720G Dimensity 9200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 720G 340216 Dimensity 9200 +238% 1150519 CPU 106622 275605 GPU 86653 436558 Memory 53851 227902 UX 93089 204053 Total score 340216 1150519 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 573 Dimensity 9200 +129% 1314 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 720G 1705 Dimensity 9200 +193% 4994 Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 13.1 images/s - Speech recognition 27.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.1 images/s - Camera shooting 15.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s - SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 720G 1039 Dimensity 9200 +1065% 12109 Stability 99% 86% Graphics test 6 FPS 72 FPS Score 1039 12109

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 43 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Medium] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS

[High] - Device Realme 7 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 9200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 3050 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB Process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count - 17 billion TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 750 MHz - Execution units 2 11 Shading units 128 - FLOPS 435 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.3 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 1866 MHz - Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP - Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X15 - 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 7 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2020 November 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7125 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site