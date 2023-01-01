Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 340K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|106622
|275605
|GPU
|86653
|436558
|Memory
|53851
|227902
|UX
|93089
|204053
|Total score
|340216
|1150519
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
573
Dimensity 9200 +129%
1314
Multi-Core Score
1705
Dimensity 9200 +193%
4994
|Image compression
|110.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.16 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|533.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|86%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|72 FPS
|Score
|1039
|12109
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|11
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1