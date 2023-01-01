Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Dimensity 930

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 412K vs 342K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Dimensity 930

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G
342520
Dimensity 930 +20%
412183
CPU 107517 121039
GPU 91014 103844
Memory 53075 89521
UX 89225 95904
Total score 342520 412183
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.16 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 533.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1042 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 MT6878
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

